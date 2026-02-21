Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FLR. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fluor from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

NYSE:FLR opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. Fluor has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2,695.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company’s core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor’s diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

