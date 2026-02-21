Flossbach Von Storch SE Buys 74,294 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $77,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. President Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $189.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.19 and a 200 day moving average of $183.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.