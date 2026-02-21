First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 16th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of mortgage-related securities. The fund’s investment strategy focuses on residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, government-sponsored entities and private issuers, as well as other mortgage-related assets such as collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and mortgage passthrough securities.

Since commencing operations in mid-2002, FMY has employed a disciplined, fundamental research process to construct a portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across the U.S.

