First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on February 27th

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 2.9% increase from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

HISF opened at $45.34 on Friday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 168.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

