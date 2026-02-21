Financial Survey: Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI) vs. 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) and Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

374Water has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans Global Group has a beta of -2.87, indicating that its stock price is 387% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 374Water and Trans Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -911.15% -160.15% -118.22% Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $440,000.00 94.21 -$12.43 million ($1.20) -2.04 Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares 374Water and Trans Global Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trans Global Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 374Water.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of 374Water shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of 374Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Trans Global Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 374Water and Trans Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 1 0 0 0 1.00 Trans Global Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

About 374Water

374Water Inc. provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves Industrial, agricultural, defense, oil and gas, waste management, sanitation project, environmental remediation and compliance, and municipal markets. 374Water Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

