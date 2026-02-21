Financial Contrast: Bioventus (BVS) versus The Competition

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bioventus to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bioventus and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 0 1 3.00 Bioventus Competitors 77 78 158 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Bioventus’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bioventus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $563.83 million -$33.54 million 71.50 Bioventus Competitors $58.68 million -$32.15 million 4.35

This table compares Bioventus and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bioventus has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Bioventus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus 1.39% 26.38% 7.27% Bioventus Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Volatility and Risk

Bioventus has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus’ competitors have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioventus beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company’s portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions include bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company’s restorative therapies comprise an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician’s office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

