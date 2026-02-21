Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in Laureate Education $LAUR

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,725 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.27% of Laureate Education worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Laureate Education by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Laureate Education from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laureate Education from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $37.91.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 16.55%.The firm had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Laureate Education, Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

