Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in Laureate Education $LAUR

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,725 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.27% of Laureate Education worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Laureate Education by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Laureate Education this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong top‑line growth — Q4 revenue of $541.4M topped consensus and rose ~28% year‑over‑year, a key driver for investor confidence in growth momentum. Laureate Education Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full‑Year 2025 and Provides 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase expansion — company increased its buyback authorization by $150M, which supports EPS per share and is typically viewed positively by the market. GlobeNewswire: Laureate Education Reports Financial Results…
- Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance looks constructive — management set EPS guidance of $1.95–$2.03 and lifted revenue targets to roughly $1.9B, roughly in line with or above some sell‑side expectations, supporting a positive medium‑term outlook. Laureate projects 11%-12% revenue growth in 2026…
- Neutral Sentiment: EPS essentially in line — Q4 EPS of $0.76 met consensus, so upside was driven by revenue rather than an EPS surprise; investors may be waiting for margin or cadence clarity. Laureate Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Neutral Sentiment: Management is investing in digital and campus expansion — the company signaled continued investment behind growth initiatives (11–12% revenue growth target for 2026), which supports long‑term upside but may weigh on near‑term margins. Laureate Education shares rise 4% on strong revenue growth…
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term guidance and messaging caused confusion — some headlines noted an “earnings miss” and there are inconsistent/unclear Q1 guidance figures in reports that likely prompted profit‑taking and volatility today. (Investors react negatively to mixed or unclear short‑term guidance.)
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed market reaction despite positives — elevated trading volume and contradictory takes (some outlets flagged a miss while others highlighted revenue beat) created short‑term selling pressure as the market digests the detail from the earnings call and slides. Laureate Education, Inc. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Summary
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Laureate Education Price Performance
NASDAQ LAUR opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $37.91.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 16.55%.The firm had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Laureate Education declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Laureate Education Profile
Laureate Education, Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.
Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.
