Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 219,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

