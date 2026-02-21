Fiera Capital Corp Sells 12,568 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.17% of Equitable worth $26,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth $219,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 92,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 159,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $44.20 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.41%.

Equitable declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $323,543.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 55,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,845.95. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $203,261.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,593.75. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 157,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

