Fiera Capital Corp Has $42.98 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Imperial Oil worth $42,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Imperial Oil by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,945,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,111,000 after buying an additional 707,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,235,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,194,000 after acquiring an additional 451,369 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 219.9% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 532,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,668,000 after acquiring an additional 365,936 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 18.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,053,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 318,696 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,420,000 after purchasing an additional 246,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country’s long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial’s operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

