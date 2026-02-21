Fiera Capital Corp Has $33.39 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.38% of Planet Fitness worth $33,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,461,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after purchasing an additional 577,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 15.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,543,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 332,362 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,899,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after buying an additional 57,103 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,559,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,115,000 after buying an additional 117,989 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

Featured Stories

