Fiera Capital Corp Has $28.55 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,340 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.