Fiera Capital Corp Buys 19,786 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 16,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $104,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,059.84. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,406,854.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,776.08. This trade represents a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.78.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

