Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 111.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,134 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 99,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $306,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $2,363,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore set a $275.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $244.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.86. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.