Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 7,178 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,792,000 after buying an additional 585,414 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 44,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $72.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

