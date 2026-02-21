Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 439 and last traded at GBX 437, with a volume of 34118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438.

Fidelity European Trust Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 426.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 417.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.80.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent. It follows a consistent bottom-up approach, seeking to identify companies able to grow dividends over a three to five-year horizon.

Viewed as a whole, the European Union is the world’s second largest economy and home to some of the strongest, most stable and resilient companies.

