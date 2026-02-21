ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. ESAB had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $720.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESAB Trading Down 1.6%

ESAB opened at $128.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ESAB has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $137.42.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ESAB from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ESAB by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in ESAB by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 3,023.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in ESAB by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

Further Reading

