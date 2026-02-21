Ergo (ERG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $262.34 Thousand

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $25.35 million and $262.34 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,159.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.36 or 0.00835039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.54 or 0.00480376 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.85 or 0.00381098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00080888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014009 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,888,650 coins and its circulating supply is 82,888,098 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)Telegram, Discord, YoutubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.