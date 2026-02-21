EQB (TSE:EQB) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$138.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$103.00.

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Veritas upgraded EQB to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQB from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on EQB from C$98.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on EQB from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$115.22.

EQB Price Performance

TSE EQB opened at C$118.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.74. EQB has a 12 month low of C$83.93 and a 12 month high of C$126.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$107.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.79.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQB will post 12.5988235 EPS for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

About EQB

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. At Equitable Bank we are as invested in our employees as we are in our business. Thats why we are consistently recognized as one of Canadas Top Employers a rating that comes from our 1300+ employees.

