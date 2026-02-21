EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.81.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $128.78 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,515. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,870.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

