EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $247.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

NYSE EPAM opened at $138.83 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $128.78 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,515. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 71,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in EPAM Systems by 61.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 45,106 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 369,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 361,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 53,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

