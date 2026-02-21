EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.81.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $128.78 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,515. This trade represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 71,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 61.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 45,106 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,384,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,413.0% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 369,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 361,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 53,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

