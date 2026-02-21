Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.54 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Down 6.0%

AeroVironment stock opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.23.

AeroVironment News Roundup

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bull case: a Seeking Alpha deep dive highlights the BlueHalo acquisition, the firm’s LOCUST directed‑energy progress, a $1.1B funded / $3B unfunded backlog and ~93% 2026 revenue visibility — analysts there model a fair value near $290, supporting upside vs. recent prices. Article Title

Bull case: a Seeking Alpha deep dive highlights the BlueHalo acquisition, the firm’s LOCUST directed‑energy progress, a $1.1B funded / $3B unfunded backlog and ~93% 2026 revenue visibility — analysts there model a fair value near $290, supporting upside vs. recent prices. Positive Sentiment: Momentum note: The Motley Fool reports AVAV “climbed 15%” recently, citing an unexpected catalyst and increased Wall Street attention — this type of momentum can attract short‑term buyers. Article Title

Momentum note: The Motley Fool reports AVAV “climbed 15%” recently, citing an unexpected catalyst and increased Wall Street attention — this type of momentum can attract short‑term buyers. Neutral Sentiment: New coverage: UBS initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $259 price target (slightly below recent levels) — this provides more liquidity in analyst views but is unlikely to spark a major re‑rating on its own. Article Title

New coverage: UBS initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $259 price target (slightly below recent levels) — this provides more liquidity in analyst views but is unlikely to spark a major re‑rating on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access: AV’s CFO will appear at the Citizens Technology Conference (fireside chat March 2, to be webcast) — useful for incremental transparency but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Investor access: AV’s CFO will appear at the Citizens Technology Conference (fireside chat March 2, to be webcast) — useful for incremental transparency but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: a Yahoo piece questions whether the recent ~33% pullback already prices in risk and examines DCF upside potential — highlights disagreement among investors on fair value, which can sustain volatility. Article Title

Valuation debate: a Yahoo piece questions whether the recent ~33% pullback already prices in risk and examines DCF upside potential — highlights disagreement among investors on fair value, which can sustain volatility. Negative Sentiment: Critical take: a Seeking Alpha column titled “Shockingly Uninteresting” raises skeptical points on growth durability and excitement, which can reinforce selling pressure among more value‑oriented investors. Article Title

Critical take: a Seeking Alpha column titled “Shockingly Uninteresting” raises skeptical points on growth durability and excitement, which can reinforce selling pressure among more value‑oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: Noisy short‑interest reports: multiple feeds flagged a “large increase” in February short interest, but the published figures appear inconsistent/erroneous (zeros/NaN). Even so, headlines about rising shorts can trigger fear/stop‑loss selling and add to intraday downside.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total value of $377,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,258,997.62. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,014.48. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,339 shares of company stock worth $1,353,910 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.