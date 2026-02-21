Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF $EMEQ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:EMEQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 187,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,984,000.
Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance
EMEQ opened at $50.71 on Friday. Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.11.
Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile
The Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (EMEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a narrow portfolio of companies across all capitalizations within the emerging markets. EMEQ was launched on Sep 4, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.
