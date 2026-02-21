Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF $EMEQ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:EMEQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 187,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,984,000.

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

EMEQ opened at $50.71 on Friday. Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $1.1089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 284.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

The Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (EMEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a narrow portfolio of companies across all capitalizations within the emerging markets. EMEQ was launched on Sep 4, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.

