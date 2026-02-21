Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 169.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.
Enero Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $88.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Enero Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enero Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Enero Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enero Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.