Energi Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Energi has a market cap of $1.41 million and $25.20 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00013626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 103,402,473 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NRG through the process of mining. Energi has a current supply of 103,397,374.26991479. The last known price of Energi is 0.01357084 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $27,427.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energi.world/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.