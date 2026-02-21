Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

EHC stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.47. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑term and multi‑year earnings forecasts for EHC (multiple quarterly upgrades for Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 and FY2026→$6.03, FY2027→$6.32, FY2028→$7.13), signaling better-than-expected profitability trends. This upward revision cadence supports higher future earnings expectations and is bullish for the stock.

Encompass Health declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share (record Apr 1; payable Apr 15), a sign of steady cash flow and shareholder return policy; the yield is modest (~0.7%) but supports income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating despite the estimate upgrades, indicating the firm sees upside limited relative to risk — this tempering of conviction may blunt an otherwise stronger rally.

Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating despite the estimate upgrades, indicating the firm sees upside limited relative to risk — this tempering of conviction may blunt an otherwise stronger rally. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and post‑earnings analysis pieces are circulating (e.g., Q4 analysis and “buy/sell/hold” writeups) that could influence short-term flows as investors digest the Q4 beat and management guidance. Encompass Health (EHC): Buy, sell, or hold post Q4 earnings?

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

