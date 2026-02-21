Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,964 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.4% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 588.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.30%.The company had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Enbridge from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

