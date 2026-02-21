Employers (NYSE:EIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.35 million. Employers had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Employers Price Performance

NYSE:EIG opened at $39.26 on Friday. Employers has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Employers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Employers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on EIG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Employers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Employers by 133.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Employers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Employers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Employers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Employers this week:

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EIG) is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers’ compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.