Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Employers has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Employers Stock Performance

Employers stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.52 million, a PE ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.35 million. Employers had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.26%.Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 183,828 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 159,956 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Employers by 93.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 264,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,330 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 326.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile



Employers Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EIG) is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers’ compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

