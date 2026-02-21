Ellen Siminoff Sells 413 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Ellen Siminoff sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $82,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTWO stock opened at $199.72 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.56 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.79.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Arete Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

