Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,291,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,228.54.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,008.47 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,054.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $915.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

