Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $498,825.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $498,825.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,878.79. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $510,675.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $510,275.00.

EA opened at $200.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.11 and its 200 day moving average is $193.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $204.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,950,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,237,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,674,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $390,267,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $673,393,000 after buying an additional 1,300,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 176.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $297,465,000 after buying an additional 1,189,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

