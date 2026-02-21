Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESTC. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Elastic Stock Down 6.5%

ESTC opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31, a PEG ratio of 252.45 and a beta of 0.93. Elastic has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $117.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The business had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $432,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 161,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,706.40. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,353 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $401,742.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,766.20. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,010. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Elastic by 622.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 66,342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 102.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,152,000 after purchasing an additional 234,735 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 147.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

See Also

