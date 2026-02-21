Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) versus U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.4%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Eagle Point Credit pays out 884.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. U.S. Global Investors pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit 12.33% 13.47% 8.14% U.S. Global Investors 10.04% 1.86% 1.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

19.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and U.S. Global Investors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $179.77 million 2.85 $85.49 million $0.19 21.34 U.S. Global Investors $8.45 million 5.00 -$330,000.00 $0.06 54.33

Eagle Point Credit has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. Eagle Point Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Global Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eagle Point Credit and U.S. Global Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 2 3 1 2.83 U.S. Global Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eagle Point Credit presently has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 75.71%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats U.S. Global Investors on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

