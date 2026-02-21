Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 27th

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.
Dynagas LNG Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Dynagas LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 1.9%
Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $149.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLNG shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a publicly traded limited partnership focused on the ownership and operation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The partnership provides seaborne transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate charters, catering primarily to major energy companies and utility providers. Its vessels are designed to carry LNG at cryogenic temperatures, enabling large-scale cargo movements between exporting and importing regions worldwide.
The fleet comprises modern membrane-type LNG carriers built to high engineering and environmental standards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dynagas LNG Partners
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.