DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Research lowered shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $2,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 350,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,285.15. This trade represents a 39.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $163,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,560. This trade represents a 16.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 112,822 shares of company stock worth $3,638,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting DraftKings this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares (~$2.185M), increasing his stake ~40% — a strong insider signal that can bolster investor confidence. Harry Sloan SEC filing

Positive Sentiment: Barclays published a buy rating on DraftKings, providing institutional validation that likely helped limit the selloff. Barclays buy note

Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/market expansion note — FanDuel and DraftKings are exploring a launch in Arkansas; potential new-state entry is positive for long-term growth but timing and economics remain uncertain. Arkansas launch coverage

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest posts in recent feeds show zero/invalid values (data glitch), so short-interest signals aren't currently informative for today's move. (Reported days-to-cover = 0.0.)

Negative Sentiment: Multiple major brokers trimmed price targets (Needham, Oppenheimer, JPMorgan, Citi, Truist, Mizuho and others), with Needham cutting its PT to $35 after a Q4 earnings miss and weaker FY26 revenue guidance — this raises near-term downside pressure. Needham PT cut

Negative Sentiment: Zacks added DKNG to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list, a headline that can trigger short-term selling from momentum and quant funds. Zacks strong sell list

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CAO Erik Bradbury (7,268 shares) was disclosed; while small versus the Sloan buy, insider sales can be interpreted as mixed insider signals and add to bearish headlines. Bradbury SEC filing

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

