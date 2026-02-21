Dogelon Mars (ELON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $35.92 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 998,584,274,670,059 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion. Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

