Disciplina Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVDE. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $91.48 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $91.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

