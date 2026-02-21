DIMO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.65 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, DIMO has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One DIMO token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $168.94 thousand worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DIMO Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 11th, 2022. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,599,389 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.org. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official message board for DIMO is dimo.org/news. The Reddit community for DIMO is https://reddit.com/r/dimo_network/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIMO

