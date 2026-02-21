DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $74.52 million and $1.86 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,080.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.49 or 0.00835022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.54 or 0.00482577 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.61 or 0.00384267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00080724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014191 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 18,159,182,327 coins and its circulating supply is 18,080,540,706 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks. DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years. Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining. Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners. Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus. Telegram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

