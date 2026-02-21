DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $74.52 million and $1.86 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003040 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,080.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.49 or 0.00835022 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012693 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.54 or 0.00482577 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.61 or 0.00384267 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00080724 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014191 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 18,159,182,327 coins and its circulating supply is 18,080,540,706 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
