Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world’s largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group’s passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

