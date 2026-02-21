Dent (DENT) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and $1.10 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It’s based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

