Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 6,931 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,316,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,201,000 after buying an additional 3,596,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,757,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,169,011,000 after buying an additional 1,286,451 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 68.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,027,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $277,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,447 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,578,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $511,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,056 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Starbucks News
Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morning traffic recovery — several reports note Starbucks is winning back morning customers, supporting higher same-store sales and reinforcing core-store economics that underpin margin recovery. Starbucks Needs You to Buy an Afternoon Refresher WSJ: Starbucks Needs You to Buy an Afternoon Refresher
- Positive Sentiment: Brand/PR boost — company grant to Feed the Children highlights CSR programs (FoodShare) and community engagement, modestly supportive of reputation and long-term brand value. Feed the Children Strengthens Hunger Relief Efforts Through Starbucks FoodShare Capacity Building Grant
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/analysis coverage — a DuPont-based valuation piece and buy/hold comparisons (Dutch Bros vs Starbucks) are prompting debate on whether SBUX should be treated as a growth or value story; this sustains analyst activity and trading interest but offers mixed directional signal. Seeking Alpha: 3-Step DuPont Model Fool: Dutch Bros vs. Starbucks
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive same-store anecdotes (e.g., viral cake-pop sales) provide short-term PR but so far haven’t overridden broader concerns. TipRanks: Cake Pop Sales
- Negative Sentiment: India expansion is a drag — multiple reports say Starbucks is expanding store counts and localizing menus in India despite rising losses there; investors worry about margin dilution and cash burn from aggressive rollout. Market Chatter: Starbucks India Expands TipRanks: Ramps Up Expansion in Loss-Making India
- Negative Sentiment: Reassessment/uncertainty in India — follow-up pieces note the company is reconsidering aspects of its India strategy, creating execution risk and short-term stock pressure. TipRanks: Reconsiders the Indian Market
- Negative Sentiment: Corporate governance/labor scrutiny — an investor revolt over labor oversight and board scrutiny raises governance risk and could lead to activism or reputational/headline pressure. Yahoo: Investor Revolt Over Starbucks Labor Oversight
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Starbucks Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.
Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.
