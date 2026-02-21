Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 6,931 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,316,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,201,000 after buying an additional 3,596,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,757,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,169,011,000 after buying an additional 1,286,451 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 68.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,027,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $277,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,447 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,578,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $511,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,056 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $114.00 price objective on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $116.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.