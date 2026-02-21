DC Investments Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

DC Investments Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,211 shares during the period. Koppers makes up about 0.9% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Koppers by 3.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 41,097 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Koppers Trading Up 1.4%

KOP opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.27 million, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

