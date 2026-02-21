Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $67,442.40 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Lauren Merendino sold 5,814 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $67,442.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,821.20. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $11.78 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -1.26.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.
The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.
