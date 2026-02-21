Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells $179,324.40 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 15,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $179,324.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,394.80. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DAWN opened at $11.78 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -1.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,047 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after buying an additional 2,525,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 4,705,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after buying an additional 982,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,097,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 79,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

