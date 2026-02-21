Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Dassault Systemes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes SA ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASTY stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Dassault Systemes has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

