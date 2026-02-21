Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DASTY opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Dassault Systemes has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systemes stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

