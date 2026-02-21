Danaos Corporation (DAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.
Danaos has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaos to earn $28.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.
Danaos Stock Performance
Shares of DAC stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Danaos has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $109.98.
Danaos Company Profile
Danaos Corporation is a leading independent owner and manager of containerships, specializing in long-term charters of modern vessels to major liner companies worldwide. The company’s core services include vessel acquisition and sale, technical and crew management, and commercial chartering, all aimed at supporting global containerized trade. Danaos leverages its in-house expertise in operations, maintenance and regulatory compliance to ensure reliable and efficient fleet performance.
Founded in 1972 by Dr.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Danaos
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.