Danaos Corporation (DAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaos to earn $28.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of DAC stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Danaos has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $266.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 47.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaos will post 29.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation is a leading independent owner and manager of containerships, specializing in long-term charters of modern vessels to major liner companies worldwide. The company’s core services include vessel acquisition and sale, technical and crew management, and commercial chartering, all aimed at supporting global containerized trade. Danaos leverages its in-house expertise in operations, maintenance and regulatory compliance to ensure reliable and efficient fleet performance.

Founded in 1972 by Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.